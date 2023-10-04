Flare Therapeutics to Present Biomarker Data for Clinical Candidate FX-909 at 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flare Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases, today announced a poster presentation highlighting an artificial intelligence-based model developed in partnership with PathAI that identifies the luminal subtype in Urothelial Carcinoma as a novel biomarker approach for its first-in-class clinical candidate FX-909 at the upcoming 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place October 11-15 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: AI analysis of histological images accurately identifies luminal subtype urothelial carcinomas characterized by high PPARG expression

Poster Number: B016

Presenter: Stefan Kirov, Vice President, Computational Biology, Flare Therapeutics

Date/Time: Friday, October 13, 2023, from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Exhibit Hall D, Hynes Convention Center, Boston

About Flare Therapeutics Inc.

Flare Therapeutics is a biotechnology company exclusively focused on drugging transcription factors (TFs) to fully unlock the therapeutic potential of this previously elusive target class. Flare Therapeutics' integrated discovery engine converges rich genetic, biochemical, and chemical insights to reveal druggable pockets and identify small molecule ligands capable of modulating TFs of high therapeutic potential. Our proteomic and mass spectrometry platform is powered by a proprietary library of electrophilic compounds unique to Flare Therapeutics. The team has rapidly established an emerging pipeline of programs, highlighted by FX-909, a first-in-class investigational orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of PPARG, a master regulator of the luminal lineage in advanced Urothelial Cancer that has entered the clinic. For more information, please visit www.flaretx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About FX-909

Flare Therapeutics' lead investigational compound, FX-909, is a first-in-class novel, highly potent and selective small molecule that inhibits the transcription factor peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARG) to treat patients with the luminal subtype of advanced urothelial carcinoma (UC). FX-909 is currently undergoing investigation in a Phase 1 clinical study, a first-in-human, dose-escalation and expansion study evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical activity. Preclinical data for FX-909 has demonstrated robust anti-tumor activity, excellent PK/PD correlation, durable efficacy, and a favorable safety profile in mouse models of UC (PPARG-amp and RXRA-mut) at very low oral doses.

About Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma (UC)

In 2020, there were an estimated 725,549 people living with bladder cancer in the United States alone, making it the sixth most common cancer overall, and fourth most common among men (SEER - 2020). Each year, there are more than 83,000 new cases diagnosed among men and women, and about 25% of those cases are classified as muscle-invasive UC (DRG 2020). Advanced UC has high rates of recurrence, where treatment outcomes have remained poor with typical five-year survival rates of 8% in advanced metastatic disease (SEER - 2020). The transcription factor peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARG) is associated with the luminal lineage subtype reflecting approximately 65% of all advanced UC cases (Robertson, Cell 2017). Recurrent genetic alterations in PPARG are characteristic of this molecular subtype.

SOURCE Flare Therapeutics