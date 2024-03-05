Flare Therapeutics to Present Immune Profiling Data from Urothelial Cancer Patients Treated with Anti-PD1 Therapy at AACR 2024 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flare Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases, today announced a poster presentation identifying immunosuppressive programming associated with high PPARG expression in urothelial cancer (UC) patients treated with anti-PD1 therapy at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 taking place April 5-10 in San Diego, California.

Presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: PPARG-high circulating monocytes exhibit an immunosuppressive phenotype in urothelial cancer patients treated with anti-PD1

Abstract Number: 5627

Presenter: Ani Phuong Nguyen, Director, Computational Biology, Flare Therapeutics

Date, Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30pm – 5:00pm PDT (4:30pm – 8:00pm EDT)

Location: Poster Section 15, Poster Board #6, San Diego Convention Center

About Flare Therapeutics Inc.

Flare Therapeutics is a biotechnology company exclusively focused on drugging transcription factors (TFs) to fully unlock the therapeutic potential of this previously elusive target class. Flare Therapeutics' integrated discovery engine converges rich genetic, biochemical, and chemical insights to reveal druggable pockets and identify small molecule ligands capable of modulating TFs of high therapeutic potential. Flare Therapeutics' proteomic and mass spectrometry platform is powered by a proprietary library of electrophilic compounds unique to Flare Therapeutics. The team has rapidly established an emerging pipeline of programs, highlighted by FX-909, a first-in-class investigational orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of PPARG, a master regulator of the luminal lineage in advanced urothelial cancer that is currently in Phase I study. For more information, please visit www.flaretx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Flare Therapeutics