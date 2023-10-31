Flare Therapeutics to Present New Translational Data in Support of Clinical Candidate FX-909's Phase 1 Development at SITC 2023 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flare Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases, today announced a poster presentation at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 38th Annual Meeting (SITC) 2023, taking place November 1-5, 2023 in San Diego, California.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: PPARG amplification is associated with lack of response to anti-PD1 in Muscle-Invasive Urothelial Cancer

Abstract Number: 537

Presenter: Evisa Gjini, Senior Director, Translational Medicine, Flare Therapeutics

Date, Time: Friday, November 3, 2023, 9:00am – 7:00pm PDT (12:00pm – 10:00pm EDT)

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1, San Diego Convention Center, San Diego

About Flare Therapeutics Inc.

Flare Therapeutics is a biotechnology company exclusively focused on drugging transcription factors (TFs) to fully unlock the therapeutic potential of this previously elusive target class. Flare Therapeutics' integrated discovery engine converges rich genetic, biochemical, and chemical insights to reveal druggable pockets and identify small molecule ligands capable of modulating TFs of high therapeutic potential. Our proteomic and mass spectrometry platform is powered by a proprietary library of electrophilic compounds unique to Flare Therapeutics. The team has rapidly established an emerging pipeline of programs, highlighted by FX-909, a first-in-class investigational orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of PPARG, a master regulator of the luminal lineage in advanced Urothelial Cancer that has entered the clinic. For more information, please visit www.flaretx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About FX-909

Flare Therapeutics' lead investigational compound, FX-909, is a first-in-class novel, highly potent and selective small molecule that inhibits the transcription factor peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARG) to treat patients with the luminal subtype of advanced urothelial carcinoma (UC) and potentially other solid tumors. FX-909 is currently undergoing investigation in a Phase 1 clinical study, a first-in-human, dose-escalation and expansion study evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical activity. Preclinical data for FX-909 has demonstrated robust anti-tumor activity, excellent PK/PD correlation, durable efficacy, and a favorable safety profile in mouse models of UC (PPARG-amp and RXRA-mut) at very low oral doses.

About Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma (UC)

In 2020, there were an estimated 725, 549 people living with bladder cancer in the United States alone, making it the sixth most common cancer overall, and fourth most common among men (SEER – 2020). Each year, there are more than 83,000 new cases diagnosed among men and women, and about 25% of those cases are classified as muscle-invasive UC (DRG 2020). Advanced UC has high rates of recurrence, where treatment outcomes have remained poor with typical five-year survival rates of 8% in advanced metastatic disease (SEER – 2020). The transcription factor peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARG) is associated with the luminal lineage subtype reflecting approximately 65% of all advanced UC cases (Robertson, Cell 2017). Recurrent genetic alterations in PPARG are characteristic of this molecular subtype.

