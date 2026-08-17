Fla.'s Housing Market: Closed Sales and New Pending Sales Rise in July

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing recent trends, Florida's housing market posted more closed sales and increased new pending sales for existing single-family homes and existing condo-townhomes in July 2026 compared to a year ago, according to Florida Realtors®' latest housing report. Pending inventory levels also showed gains year-over-year, while the median sales price rose for single-family homes and remained the same for condo-townhouse properties.

Last month, closed sales of existing single-family homes statewide totaled 23,870, up 5.1% year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 8,194, up 11% over July 2025, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor® boards/associations. Closed sales may occur from 30- to 90-plus days after sales contracts are written.

"Florida's housing market showed some positive momentum in July, with more sales than a year ago in both single-family homes and condos and townhouses," said 2026 Florida Realtors President Chuck Bonfiglio Jr., broker-owner of AAA Realty Group in Plantation. "Buyers are still engaged, and that's encouraging as we move through the second half of the year."

"Every market is different, though, and buyers and sellers need to understand what's happening where they live. A local Realtor can help them make sense of those conditions and make informed decisions about what's right for them."

Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor noted that July marked 11 consecutive months of year-over-year increases in closed sales for both property categories.

"The gains have been somewhat more pronounced on the condo side, however, in part because condo sales took an additional hit in recent years from new regulatory requirements, rising assessments, and challenges associated with insuring condo buildings," he said. "But as associations and owners have had more time to adapt to these changes, the market appears to be adjusting, as well. And one thing condos and townhouses have going in their favor is that they generally provide a lower-priced path to homeownership at a time when affordability remains one of the most important factors driving the housing market."

Factoring in where mortgage rates currently stand compared to where they were a year ago, and this streak gets even more impressive, O'Connor pointed out.

He said, "The last couple of months of data seem to signal that it's not just mortgage rates that have been driving demand in Florida, but also pent-up demand from buyers who no longer wish to sit out waiting for affordability in the Sunshine State to return to 2019 levels. The writing has been on the wall for a few years now that that's not going to happen any time soon, and every day, more and more potential buyers have been coming to terms with this and getting back into the market."

A key metric to monitor over the next few months will be new pending sales, which is the number of homes for sale that go under contract each month, according to O'Connor. Statewide, new pending sales of single-family homes were up 2.4% in July compared to a year ago, which is the 12th consecutive year-over-year increase for this statistic. Meanwhile, new pending sales of condo-townhomes last month rose 3.8% year-over-year.

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in July was $425,000, up 3.7% compared to July 2025, while the statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $295,000, the same level as a year ago. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

On the supply side of the market, single-family existing homes were at a 4.5-months' supply in July 2026, while condo-townhouse properties were at a 7.8-months' supply for both timeframes.

"Overall, the July numbers give us plenty of reasons to remain cautiously optimistic about where Florida's housing market is headed," said O'Connor. "Sales continue to grow, inventory is moving lower, and prices are either holding steady or beginning to rise again at the statewide level. Perhaps most importantly, we're increasingly seeing evidence that buyers are returning to the market even without a major improvement in mortgage rates – which would certainly be a positive sign for the sustainability of this recovery going forward."

To see the full statewide housing activity reports, go to the Florida Realtors Newsroom and look under Latest Releases or download the July 2026 data report PDFs under Market Data.

Florida Realtors® is The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 230,000 members in 47 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors