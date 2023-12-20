Fla.'s Housing Market: New Listings, Median Prices Up in Nov.

News provided by

Florida Realtors

20 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's housing market reported more new listings and higher statewide median sales prices in November compared to the previous year, according to Florida Realtors®' latest housing data.

"November brought some welcome news for Florida homebuyers, as mortgage rates started to ease and the inventory (active listings) of for-sale properties increased statewide," said 2023 Florida Realtors® President G. Mike McGraw, a broker-associate with LPT Realty in Orlando. "The inventory for existing single-family homes rose 13.9% last month, while the inventory for condo-townhouse units increased by 49.8%. It means more housing options are now available for buyers who may have been discouraged during previous home searches."

Last month, closed sales of existing single-family homes statewide totaled 17,722, up 4.2% year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 7,108, a slight rise of 0.3% over November 2022, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. Closed sales may occur from 30- to 90-plus days after sales contracts are written.

"Lately, prospective buyers in Florida have seen an increasing number of choices in their home searches," said Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor. "The number of new listings was uncharacteristically low at this time last year, but over the last couple of months, we've seen the level of new listings move back into the range of recent norms. New listings of single-family homes in Florida were up by 15.3% in November compared to a year ago. And over in the townhouse and condo category, new listings were up even more, rising by 25.9%."

He added, "With these significant increases in new listings compared to a year ago outpacing the very modest increase in sales over the same timeframe, inventory levels continued to rise in Florida. In fact, the current trajectory of inventory growth is such that we may be back at pre-pandemic levels of single-family inventory as soon as the end of the year. At this time in 2019, Florida was still experiencing a single-family inventory shortage – just not nearly as severe as what we faced after the pandemic began. Inventory gains in the condo-townhouse category last month were significant, as well."

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in November was $413,000, up 3.3% from one year earlier. For condo-townhouse units, the median price was $330,000, up 7.5% from a year earlier.

Florida had a 3.7-months' supply of single-family existing homes last month, up 32.1% year-over-year. Meanwhile, condo-townhouse units reported a 5-months' supply last month, up 85.2% over the Nov. 2022 level.

To see the full statewide housing activity reports, go to the Florida Realtors Newsroom and look under Latest Releases or download the November 2023 data report PDFs under Market Data.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors

Also from this source

Florida Realtors®: Deck the Halls Safely This Holiday Season

Florida Realtors®: Deck the Halls Safely This Holiday Season

As you're decking the halls this holiday season, be sure you're doing it safely. Here are some tips from Florida Realtors® to help you prepare your...
Fla.'s Housing Market: Inventory Improves, Prices Continue to Stabilize in Oct.

Fla.'s Housing Market: Inventory Improves, Prices Continue to Stabilize in Oct.

Florida's housing market continued to show improving inventory levels (active listings) statewide in October, along with stabilizing median prices...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.