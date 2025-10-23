Fla.'s Housing Market: Sales Up, Prices Leveling in Sept., 3Q 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, closed sales of existing single-family homes statewide rose 13.6% compared to a year ago while sales of existing condo-townhouse units were up 8% year-over-year, according to Florida Realtors®' latest housing data. Continuing trends seen over the past few months, Florida's housing market also reported more inventory (active listings) – though the increases are easing – along with median sales prices that are leveling off in September and third quarter (3Q) 2025, compared to a year ago.

"Florida's housing market continues to show strength and balance," said 2025 Florida Realtors® President Tim Weisheyer, broker-owner, Dream Builders Realty and dbrCommercial Real Estate Services in Central Florida. "For months I have been talking about the importance of understanding what is really happening across our state, we're seeing clear evidence of buyers' continued confidence building across Florida. Closed sales are trending higher, pending sales are up for a second straight month, and inventory levels are beginning to level off – all signs that Florida's housing market remains one of the strongest in the nation.

"These positive trends show that when operating in the right economic, tax and regulatory environment, demand quickly follows. Realtors® across Florida are helping buyers and sellers navigate this evolving market with confidence, knowledge and a clear focus on long-term stability."

Last month, closed sales of existing single-family homes statewide totaled 21,271, up 13.6% year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 7,187, up 8% over September 2024, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. For 3Q 2025, statewide existing single-family home sales totaled 65,776, up 1.6% from 3Q 2024, while statewide existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 21,992, down 4% year-over-year. Closed sales may occur from 30- to 90-plus days after sales contracts are written.

Looking at the for-sales picture, Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor said September's year-over-year increase in closed sales of single-family was only the third time that happened in 2025. Even more noteworthy, he said, closed condo and townhouse sales were up year-over-year in September for the first time in 17 months.

The uptick was likely driven in large part by recent lows in mortgage rates, O'Connor said, adding that "throughout August, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hovered just above 6.5%, lower than what we'd seen earlier in the year. This downward trend, combined with expectations among buyers of more rate cuts in the future, had a positive effect on demand for Florida homes. Look at what's happened since then: Rates have fallen even further, which has made it possible for even more buyers to be able to participate in the housing market."

He said, "New pending sales of Florida single-family homes were up by 7% compared to a year ago in September. And likewise, over in the condo and townhouse category, new pending sales were up by 6.6%. So now we have two consecutive months (August and September) where new pending sales have been up year-over-year in both property type categories.

"While it's still a little early to definitively declare a shift in the overall trend to one of longer-term positive sales growth, at the very least we can be more confident we're moving in that direction than we were a month ago."

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in September was $410,000, staying the same as a year ago, while the statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $299,000, down 4.8% compared to September 2024. For 3Q 2025, Florida's single-family median sales price was also $410,000, down 1.2% compared to the same quarter a year ago; the condo-townhouse median for 3Q was $295,000, down 6.1% year-over-year. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

On the supply side of the market, single-family existing homes were at a 5.1-months' supply in September and 3Q 2025, while condo-townhouse properties were at a 9.1-months' supply for both timeframes.

"It's taken a while, but the Florida housing market is finally showing some signs of reaching a bottom in terms of sales," O'Connor said. "Inventory levels continue to show some signs of stabilization, and prices as of late seem to be trending in that direction. Mortgage rates continue to be the key determinant of where the market will go from here."

