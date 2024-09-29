Flash Flood! The immediate reality of the damage that Hurricane Helene left

Fast Guard Service Provides Critical Support to Flash Flooding Victims in Hurricane's Path

ASHVILLE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of severe flash flooding impacting Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky, Fast Guard Service is stepping up to assist victims and protect properties in the hurricane's path. With over a decade of experience in disaster response, the company is uniquely equipped to handle the aftermath of such emergencies, providing vital security services during this critical time.

As recovery efforts begin, the restoration and construction industry faces immense challenges. Clean-up and recovery from storm damage typically take weeks to months, depending on the severity of the destruction and the resources available. Fast Guard Service plays a crucial role in this process by offering both armed and unarmed security personnel to safeguard properties during the rebuilding phase.

"Our team is currently on the ground in Ashville, NC, and we're prepared to support multiple chain stores in the area that have been impacted by the storm," says Roderick C. Payne Jr., President of Fast Guard Service. "We are fully equipped to handle the aftermath of any storm because we specialize in providing security guard services across the nation for these types of emergencies. We are the best equipped and the most knowledgeable members of any disaster response team."

One of the key services offered by Fast Guard Service is Fire Watch. In many cases, downed fire suppression systems pose significant risks during restoration efforts. Fast Guard Service's trained personnel are deployed to monitor these systems, ensuring compliance with safety protocols and safeguarding against potential fire hazards. This proactive approach helps mitigate risks and protect both property and lives during a tumultuous time.

The need for security services during disaster recovery cannot be overstated. As businesses and homes are assessed for damage, there is often a window of vulnerability where theft and vandalism can occur. Fast Guard Service's presence deters criminal activity, allowing restoration crews to focus on their essential tasks without worrying about the security of the site.

Fast Guard Service also recognizes the importance of community support during disasters. In addition to providing security services, the company actively participates in local relief efforts, partnering with organizations to help affected communities recover. Resources for those seeking assistance can be found at FEMA and DisasterAssistance.gov. These platforms provide information on how to apply for disaster relief and connect individuals with local resources.

Moreover, Fast Guard Service emphasizes the importance of being prepared before disaster strikes. The company encourages businesses and homeowners to have contingency plans in place, including establishing relationships with security and restoration services. By doing so, communities can respond more effectively when emergencies arise.

In addition to providing immediate support, Fast Guard Service is dedicated to long-term recovery efforts. The company works closely with restoration and construction companies to develop comprehensive security plans that address not only immediate concerns but also long-term safety strategies. This collaboration ensures that as communities rebuild, they do so with the assurance that their properties are protected.

The swift response of Fast Guard Service, along with its extensive range of security offerings, has proven invaluable to businesses and communities recovering from disaster. By partnering with Fast Guard Service, restoration and construction companies can focus on their core tasks while knowing that security and safety are being expertly managed.

Fast Guard Service has a proven track record of assisting communities through various disasters, including:

California Wildfires - Providing security and support during the devastating wildfires, including the catastrophic Paradise fires.

Panama City and Mexico Beach Hurricane Disaster - Offering security services and protection during the recovery efforts following Hurricane Michael.

Texas Freeze Disasters - Assisting communities during the severe freeze events that caused widespread pipe bursts and property damage in 2021 and 2022.

Hurricanes - Responding to every major hurricane since 2013, including Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria, and more, providing critical security and disaster response services.

Through these events, Fast Guard Service has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring safety and security in the wake of disasters, helping communities recover and rebuild effectively.

As the situation evolves in the affected regions, Fast Guard Service remains committed to helping communities rebuild and recover. The company's team of trained professionals is on standby, ready to provide the necessary support to ensure that both businesses and individuals can navigate this challenging time with confidence and security.

For more information about Fast Guard Service and its offerings, please visit www.fastguardservice.com. For assistance or after-storm disaster relief, individuals are encouraged to visit FEMA or DisasterAssistance.gov.

Fast Guard Service is a leading provider of security solutions specializing in disaster response and recovery. With over a decade of experience, the company has built a reputation for delivering reliable, professional security services across the nation. Fast Guard Service is dedicated to assisting communities during times of crisis, offering both armed and unarmed security personnel to protect properties, businesses, and individuals.

The company has responded to a wide range of disasters, including wildfires, hurricanes, and extreme weather events, ensuring the safety and security of vulnerable areas. Fast Guard Service is particularly known for its expertise in Fire Watch services, providing essential monitoring of fire suppression systems during restoration efforts.

Driven by a commitment to excellence, Fast Guard Service partners with restoration and construction companies to develop comprehensive security plans, enabling efficient recovery while mitigating risks. The company's mission is to support communities in rebuilding and recovering from disasters, empowering them to move forward with confidence. For more information, visit www.fastguardservice.com.

