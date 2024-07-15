FLASH GLOBAL'S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, KRIS MICHEL, NAMED A 2024 DC VELOCITY RAINMAKER AWARD RECIPIENT

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Global (Flash), a global service supply chain solutions provider, proudly announces that Chief Operating Officer, Kris Michel, has been named to the 2024 Rainmaker Award list by DC Velocity Magazine. This prestigious accolade recognizes Michel, among other preeminent industry professionals, for their achievements in advancing logistics and supply chains through their leadership, innovation, and experience.

Kris Michel, Chief Operating Officer for Flash Global.

Highlighted in DC Velocity Magazine's July issue, seven impassioned professionals were selected based on individual achievements that distinguish them from their industry peers, to include practitioners, logistics tech and equipment specialists, consultants, and academics.

"From her first day, Kris' contributions have been key to Flash's growth and evolution as a service supply chain solutions provider," said Sam Mikles, President and CEO of Flash Global. "Kris' fearless thinking and creativity has resulted in huge strides forward for Flash in operational innovation and productivity, resulting in our highest ever customer satisfaction scores. The DC Velocity Magazine 2024 Rainmaker Award is a well-deserved achievement and a nod to the incredible leadership team that Flash has, whose collective creative power and focus drive our successes every day."

Since joining Flash as COO in 2019, Michel continues to garner a successful track record, transforming operations through multiple initiatives that leverage new technologies and best practice lean processes supporting record breaking year-over-year company growth. Other key highlights of Kris' operational leadership at Flash include growing the company's global footprint—with new forward stocking locations (FSLs) in key countries—during a worldwide pandemic and lockdown, and among localized unrest and international instability at various borders.

"Being named a 2024 Rainmaker is not just a personal honor, but a reflection of the incredible operations and executive teams and service logistics support around me on an ongoing basis," said Kris Michel, Chief Operating Officer for Flash Global. "This recognition fuels my passion for excellence and reaffirms Flash's collective commitment to innovation, evolution, and distinction in every aspect of our business. This acknowledgement energizes me to keep pushing boundaries that result in our customers' ability to thrive."

The 2024 Rainmaker accolade recognizes Michel's among the preeminent leaders of the industry for her experience and multifaceted contributions in the supply chain sector.

About Flash Global

Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, Flash Global designs and implements end-to-end service supply chain strategies for rapidly expanding companies, including many of the world's top high-tech companies. Flash creates global solutions that are locally fueled, enabling companies to efficiently scale in countries worldwide. Companies leverage in-region and in-country expertise throughout Flash's worldwide infrastructure of distribution centers, a global customer response center, and forward stocking locations to seamlessly move products across international borders and serve their customer base. To learn more about Flash Global visit www.flashglobal.com.

