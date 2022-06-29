Flash Labs Corporation and Equinox Announce NFT Marketplace Partnership

NEW YORK and COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Labs Corporation—a leading provider of blockchain and Web 3.0 solutions—today announced that decentralized web 3.0 ecosystem Equinox will utilize its NFT Minting and NFT Marketplace to power its blockchain metaverse.

Equinox began as a groundbreaking IDO launchpad experience, giving entrepreneurs a fair, decentralized platform from which to launch frontier technologies and concepts. With the implementation of Flash Labs' first-generation marketplace, the company has now evolved into a complete ecosystem comprised of a gaming guild, launchpad, game studio and NFT marketplace.

"Our platform gives play-to-earn powerhouses like Equinox the ability to host their own NFT marketplaces without using a third party," said Flash Labs CTO Patrick Deegan. "Data is value, and as the metaverse comes into its own, this partnership allows Equinox to stay ahead of the curve on critical elements like regulatory compliance, KYC, and storing complex income data."

Equinox focuses on building tools that make their users' lives more manageable and add tangible value to their ecosystem. The Equinox team works intensely to release new features and experiment with new ideas toward building the ultimate blockchain gaming ecosystem.

"We believe that blockchain gaming and the metaverse have a vast potential for reshaping the gaming industry and benefiting developers and gamers alike," remarked Equinox CEO Willy Kerr. "Creating opportunities within the space requires building connections and joining efforts with NFT marketplace pioneers like Flash Labs. By collaborating we can continue to connect to key players in the industry, exchange information about blockchain gaming releases, research, and analytics, as well as work together on driving the growth of blockchain gaming."

Flash Labs' mission is to offer blockchain-based solutions that bring value to its clients. Its NFT minting platform allows businesses to easily mint NFTs and enter the world of Web 3.0 at their own pace, whether it be a phased approach or an all-out conversion. The most recent release allows decentralized metaverse ecosystems like Equinox to enable monetization of digital assets with custom solutions like blockchain audit trails, wallet integration, fee automation and rights management.

"The team at Flash Labs develops Web 3.0 solutions that empower developers to preserve the sanctity of client and user data, while unlocking new opportunities by restoring the portability and agency of digital assets," stated Deegan. "We will continue to innovate and create new blockchain-based applications to streamline processes across industries."

About Flash Labs

Flash Labs Corporation (http://www.flashlabs.io/) is the NY-based, US affiliate of HN Inc., and subsidiary of Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc. Flash Labs is comprised of experts in blockchain technology, monetization of digital assets, decentralized identifiers, and creating solutions focused on the security, sanctity, monetization, and usability of data. Additionally, Flash Labs offers "best of block" blockchain development and consulting services with the flexibility of tailoring chain agnostic smart contracts to meet the needs of each client. To build a better society, Flash Labs is developing and building blockchain solutions for all industries, including finance, construction, well-being, energy, and smart cities.

About Equinox

Equinox (https://www.equinox.fund/), founded in 2020, started as a groundbreaking IDO launchpad experience, giving entrepreneurs a fair, decentralized platform from which to launch frontier technologies and concepts. The company has grown to become a complete ecosystem; gaming guild, launchpad, game studio and NFT marketplace specializing in blockchain, NFT, launchpad, metaverse, and cryptocurrency.

