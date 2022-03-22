Flash Labs Corporation Announces Appointment of Patrick Deegan, CTO to Board of Directors and Vincent Broyles as Business Development Lead

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Labs Corporation (https://flashlabs.io), provider of blockchain solutions that leverage smart contracts- today expanded the role of Patrick Deegan, PhD, CTO as a Member of its Board of Directors. Additionally, Vincent Broyles will now be the Head of IoT Solutions and Business Development. Together each play a vital role in helping clients transition to Web 3.0 and in building value of new and existing digital assets and data sets.

Patrick Deegan, CTO or Flash Labs Corporation.

Patrick Deegan is an expert in low latency blockchain applications, artificial intelligence, and robotics. His work also includes specialization in digital identity and trust frameworks for the secure and governed management of digital assets. This is reflected in his ability to create solutions that serve users and application owners alike. His expertise will drive the development of Flash Labs solutions to help move its clients into the age of web 3.0 while increasing the utility of historic, active, and future data sets. By offering solutions that meet the needs of today while developing the next generation of blockchain enabled apps, Flash Labs customers future proof their path to monetization and utilization of digital assets in the physical world. Patrick holds a PhD from University of Amherst and is actively involved in leading global blockchain and robotics communities.

Vincent Broyles will lead business development efforts globally. His ability to digest highly technical challenges and implement solutions that effectively address client needs and helps them advance business capabilities will play a key role in expanding Flash Labs footprint in the expanding blockchain ecosystem. Vincent's engineering background allows him to interface with stakeholders across all levels and help identify the best practical approach to migrating current and desired processes to Flash Labs blockchain enabled offerings.

"Patrick and Vincent have strengthened the expertise that is needed to accelerate our mission to understand data utilization, develop and implement scalable solutions," said Flash Labs CEO/COO Michael Woods. "Their skills and network have increased our ability to provided trusted, secure and flexible blockchain technology to companies looking to migrate to Web 3.0."

Flash Labs provides technology that helps companies leverage data and redefine identity while building trust by leveraging "best of the block" smart applications that can be customized to run on leading EVM compatible blockchains—including Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon, Binance Smartchain—to match exact client requirements. Visit our website to learn more about our offerings or request a demonstration.

About Flash Labs

Flash Labs Corporation (http://www.flashlabs.io/) is the NY-based, US affiliate of HN Inc., and subsidiary of Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc. Flash Labs is comprised of experts in blockchain technology, monetization of digital assets, decentralized identifiers, and creating solutions focused on the security, sanctity, monetization, and usability of data. Additionally, Flash Labs offers "best of block" blockchain development and consulting services with the flexibility of tailoring chain agnostic smart contracts to meet the needs of each client. To build a better society, Flash Labs is developing and building blockchain solutions for all industries, including finance, construction, well-being, energy, and smart cities.

