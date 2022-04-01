Flash Labs Corporation Launches White Label NFT Minting Platform to Bring Businesses to Web 3.0

NEW YORK and MIAMI, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Labs Corporation (https://flashlabs.io), provider of blockchain solutions that leverage smart contracts- today at NFT MIAMI announces the launch of its NFT minting application and NFT marketplace. This white label solution provides a turnkey approach for businesses looking to monetize digital assets and physical experiences. It works with existing crypto wallets and exchanges for maximum compatibility among crypto owners.

Flash Labs NFT Mint and NFT Marketplace dashboard lets businesses turn digital archives and data into valuable assets. Flash Labs solutions provide an immediate gateway to Web 3.0 and the future of smart blockchain applications.

NFTs have taken the world by storm and clients that adopt the Flash Labs NFT minting solution will be able to create digital assets that represent data, usage rights, participation rights, audio/visual assets and more. The newly minted NFTs are made available in real-time allowing users to buy, sell, or hold and display them to others on the marketplace. The appeal of NFTs includes all industries from art, sports, and entertainment to financial, energy, and technology firms looking to create value and generate revenue from new and existing assets.

Beyond initial offerings, Flash Labs is already working on the future development of next generation enhanced NFTs. The company is actively working with partners to create commercial NFT applications beyond that of a collectible.

"In a world where identity is sacred, Flash Labs understands the need to establish trust to build value," remarked Patrick Deegan, CTO of Flash Labs. "Our commitment to R&D in the blockchain space will allow early adopters of the technology to smoothly transition to Web 3.0, future proof themselves against changing data privacy and compliance requirements and be granted early access to Flash Labs beta projects and offerings."

"The Flash Labs NFT minting solution was created to ease the transition from traditional assets to tokenization for businesses," said Flash Labs CEO/COO Michael Woods. "It is a gateway to the future of NFT driven rights management to promote trust and sanctity of data among private counterparties."

Flash Labs NFT minting platform is an all-in-one offering that allows entertainment companies, financial institutions, and holders of digital and physical assets to quickly mint and offer NFTs to their user communities. It is the first phase of integration of traditional assets into the realm of blockchain and helps transform underutilized assets into revenue generating offerings on a customizable NFT marketplace. Flash Labs empowers partners and works directly with end customers to implement new smart technology and improve existing software, hardware devices and processes within their own brand identity.

Flash Labs provides technology that helps companies leverage data and redefine identity while building trust by leveraging "best of class" smart applications that can be customized to run on leading EVM compatible blockchains—including Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon, Binance Smartchain—to match exact client requirements. Visit our website to learn more about our offerings or request a demonstration.

About Flash Labs

Flash Labs Corporation (http://www.flashlabs.io/) is the NY-based subsidiary of Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc. Flash Labs is comprised of experts in blockchain technology, monetization of digital assets and creating solutions focused on the security, sanctity, monetization, and usability of data. Additionally, Flash Labs offers blockchain development and consulting services with the flexibility of tailoring chain agnostic smart contracts to meet the needs of each client. To build a better society, Flash Labs is developing and building commercial blockchain solutions for all industries, including finance, construction, well-being, energy, and smart cities.

Media contact:

Peter Cooperman

(646) 854-3878

[email protected]

SOURCE Flash Labs Corporation