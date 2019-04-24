FLASH Launches "No Code. No Confidence." Campaign and InspectToProtect website to save homes and communities

NEW ORLEANS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)® Partnership unveiled the "No Code. No Confidence." building code campaign during the 2019 National Hurricane Conference. The research-derived project is designed to increase community safety and resilience by raising awareness of building code adoption through consumer outreach, public service announcements, and social media promotion featuring a new InspectToProtect.org website. "No Code. No Confidence." tackles the persistent challenge that many communities still lack the residential building codes necessary to confront severe weather events like hurricanes. Leading organizations, including FEMA and The Weather Channel television network, are supporting the effort.

"Adopting and enforcing modern building codes is the most effective way to protect families, homes, and buildings during natural disasters," said FLASH President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "This initiative comes at a crucial time as our research revealed that a majority of consumers are unaware that they may live in a community without the beneficial protection of modern building codes and standards."

InspectToProtect.org allows consumers to identify the building codes used in their community by inputting their address to see a map with a color-coded analysis of red, yellow, green, or black. The colors indicate residential code versions based on the best available, verified national data and reflect the status of International Residential Code (IRC) model adoption. The IRC incorporates the latest advances in building design, construction practices, post-disaster findings, product innovation, research, and safety. Communities that adopt current and largely unamended versions of the IRC enjoy the benefits of a comprehensive code developed through an open, multi-year process with a broad cross-section of participants and experts.

"Seeing firsthand, the devastation and suffering that disasters cause across the country, one thing that stands out is that building codes work and allow families, businesses, and communities to recover faster," said David Maurstad, Deputy Associate Administrator for Insurance and Mitigation, FEMA Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration. "At FEMA, disaster resilience starts with building codes which is why we are supporting the "No Code. No Confidence." - Inspect To Protect initiative."

"We are supporting "No Code. No Confidence." through participation in the Public Service Announcements as part of our commitment to protecting lives and property from severe weather," said The Weather Channel President Tom O'Brien. "Getting this message out is essential, and we are proud to join these recognized disaster safety organizations to raise awareness and help drive preparedness."

The "No Code. No Confidence." initiative and InspectToProtect.org website is an unprecedented effort to de-complicate building codes for consumers and empower them with the knowledge to better prepare for severe weather events and natural disasters. The project is a multi-year effort to increase consumer transparency regarding residential building codes and new elements and data will be continuously incorporated.

