SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Memory Summit 2023 (FMS2023) , taking place August 8-10, 2023 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California, has opened its call for presentations and panels . The premier event for memory and storage, FMS2023 will encompass the most important innovations in solid-state memory and storage technologies, architectures, and applications.Speakers and panelists at this year's conference will promote thought leadership in storage and memory, share insightful applications, create important partnerships, and generate interest in their products and services. The conference invites qualified speakers to raise their visibility in the industry and create valuable alliances as a Flash Memory Summit presenting participant."Flash Memory Summit is the only show that convenes the entire industry in one location to see the latest memory and storage advances," said Chuck Sobey, Flash Memory Summit General Chair. "2023 will see an expanded exhibit floor covering the latest technologies, including DRAM, DNA data storage, UCIe chiplet interconnects, Compute Express Link (CXL), wearables, automotive, AI/ML, data centers, and entertainment applications, along with 3D flash, NVMe, and ZNS." Presentation proposals are due by Friday, February 24, 2023 . Submission Categories (with specific topics in each one) include:

Flash Memory Summit 2023 Call For Presentations Now Open

Artificial Intelligence Applications

Business Strategy and Memory Markets

China Technology and Industry Development

Cloud Storage and Applications

Data Center Applications

Data Security and Protection

DRAM

Flash Memory Architectures

Industry Applications

Networks and Connections

NVMe

Other Memory Technologies

Software for Storage and Memory

SSD Technology

Sustainability

System Architectures

Testing and Performance

