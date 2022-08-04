Flash Memory Summit Announces 2022 Best of Show Award Winners

Leaders of Flash Memory and Solid State Storage Technology Innovation and Industry Expansion Accept Prestigious Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Memory Summit (FMS), the industry's leading trade show dedicated to Flash Memory and Solid State storage technology, is pleased to announce its 2022 Best of Show Award winners. This year's awards recognize the most significant products and companies worldwide within the Flash Memory and Solid State Storage industries. Celebrating 35 years of NAND Flash memory, this year's award winners demonstrate the continued growth and innovation in the industry.

"This year's award winners prove that the industry is more than flash memory and Flash Memory Summit reflects the future of technology" said Jay Kramer, Awards chair, Flash Memory Summit. "The future is bright for Flash Memory for high performance memory solutions, we congratulate all the award winners on their innovative technologies."

The 16th Annual Flash Memory Summit Best of Show Award Winners are:

Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation

Product: FlashBox Storage Array

Category: DPU and Storage Array

Company: Viking and Kalray

Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup

Product: SupremeRAID™ Storage Solution

Category: RAID Processor Card

Company: GRAID Technology

Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup

Product: StorPool Storage Software

Category: Storage Array Software

Company: StorPool

Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application

Product: Nitro CFexpress Card and Marvell 88SS1321 SSD Controller

Company: Marvell and Exascend

Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application

Product: Hardware Enhanced Query System

Company: NeuroBlade

Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application

Product: Panther III DPU Storage Accelerator

Company: MaxLinear

Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation

Product: Extreme Data Processor (XDP)

Category: SaaS Customer

Company: Pliops

Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation

Product: InfiniBox™ SSA II Storage Array

Category: MSP Customer

Company: INFINIDAT

Most Innovative Sustainability Technology

Product: Sustainability Enterprise SSD

Category: Supply Chain Optimization

Company: Western Digital

Most Innovative Sustainability Technology

Product: Power Analysis Modules

Category: Storage Device Tester

Company: Quarch Technology

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: Elastic Storage® System (ESS3500)

Category: All Flash Storage Array

Company: IBM

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: Supermicro and MemVerge® Memory Machine™

Category: In-Memory Software

Company: Supermicro and MemVerge

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: CM7 Series Enterprise PCIe 5.0 NVMe EDSFF SSD

Category: SSD

Company: KIOXIA

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: OptiNAND™ Technology

Category: Disk Drive with NAND Flash Acceleration

Company: Western Digital

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: X-NAND™

Category: NAND Flash Architecture

Company: NEO Semiconductor

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: Xtacking® 3.0 3D NAND Architecture

Category: Heterogeneous Memory Integration

Company: YMTC

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: SMC 2000 Smart Memory Controllers

Category: Controller

Company: Microchip

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: Ultra Temperature Memory

Category: DRAM

Company: Innodisk

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: NVM Express® (NVMe®) 2.0 Specifications

Category: Industry Standards

Company: NVM Express® Technical Work Group

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: SNIA Standard Computational Storage Architecture 1.0

Category: Industry Standards

Company: SNIA Computational Storage Technical Work Group

For more information visit https://flashmemorysummit.com/ and for more of the award-winning companies, innovative products and solutions can be found at: https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/BOS_Winners.html

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest event featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems.

