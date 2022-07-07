Flash Memory Summit Announces Keynote Addresses

Spanning the Latest High-Performance Memory Technology Advances

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Memory Summit 2022 (FMS) , the world's premier flash memory conference and exposition, will hold its 16th annual conference as a live event on August 2-4, 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. FMS will feature 13 keynote presentations addressing the current high-performance memory marketplace, and provide a vision of future direction of memory and data storage technology directions.

This year's keynotes address emerging memory topics, including next generation applications leveraging NAND flash innovations from top companies including KIOXIA, Western Digital, Samsung, SK hynix, Intel, YMTC, and IBM. Globally-recognized memory technology innovators including Marvell, Microchip, and Silicon Motion, along with emerging vendors FADU, and NEO Semiconductor, are also participating in the keynote program.

Attendees also can hear a keynote from the premier global IT market intelligence provider – International Data Corporation (IDC) – that examines cloud-centric digital infrastructure value.

"Keynote addresses are a traditional FMS highlight. This year's Flash Memory Summit will be no exception," said Jay Kramer, FMS keynote Master of Ceremonies. "Attendees will hear about the latest memory technology advances empowering emerging applications driven by AI, big data analytics, and 5G infrastructure."

The FMS keynote program concludes with an executive fireside panel including KIOXIA, Samsung, SK hynix and Western Digital. The not-to-be-missed executive panel will be moderated by Silicon Valley-based forecaster, Paul Saffo. The 35th anniversary of NAND Flash Memory Innovation will review how we achieved the NAND flash market significant importance, exploring future memory market directions and insights.

"FMS keynotes provide attendees a chance to discover what all the major players are thinking and planning as they present the latest advances in high performance memory and new protocols such as CXL and NVMe over fabrics," said Tom Coughlin, FMS Program Chair. "Speakers will also describe new memory applications in autonomous systems including self-driving cars, machine learning, and cognitive computing."

Flash Memory Summit showcases the latest technology trends spanning all facets of high-performance memory technologies, the industry's most innovative products, and the broadest coverage of the rapidly expanding storage market. Popular continuing features include annual memory updates, invited talks from well-known experts, analyst panels focused on industry trends, Chat with the Experts session, the Lifetime Achievement Award, Best of Show Awards, and a reception featuring SuperWomen of Flash.

For more information visit https://flashmemorysummit.com/ . Visit https://flash-memory.omnievent.com/ to register for the event.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest event featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems.

