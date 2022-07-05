Flash Memory Summit Opens Registration

Premier industry event showcases all forms of memory and data storage technology solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Memory Summit 2022 (FMS) has opened registration for its 16th annual event, taking place August 2-4 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Nearly 100 exhibitors have committed to this year's event, with more joining each day. This premier industry event showcases all forms of memory and data storage technology solutions, attracting thousands of global attendees.

Flash Memory Summit Opens

At FMS 2022, data storage customers will learn about the latest advances in flash memory architecture, QLC flash, and a wide range of volatile and non-volatile memory technologies including DRAM, MRAM, and ReRAM.

"Flash Memory Summit is the only show that convenes the entire industry in one location to see the latest storage advances. This year, we also celebrate the 35th anniversary of NAND flash's invention," said Chuck Sobey, Flash Memory Summit General Chair. "New for 2022, we have expanded technology coverage to encompass DRAM, cybersecurity, and DNA-based storage."

In addition to the latest high-performance memory advances, insightful keynote sessions will offer attendees critical perspectives into important trends and the latest products. Speakers include representatives from major enterprises such as Samsung, KIOXIA, Western Digital, Intel, YMTC, SK hynix, Microchip, and Marvell. Joining them are emerging enterprises including NEO Semiconductor, Pliops, FADU, and Silicon Motion.

"Customer adoption is flourishing for hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure, new ransomware data protection techniques, and hardware innovations for sustainability solutions. This is a not-to-be-missed event." said Jay Kramer, Chair, Flash Memory Summit Business Strategies and Memory Markets Track.

FMS 2022 conference sessions will cover life beyond flash, cloud storage, multiprotocol all-flash arrays, storage sustainability innovations, Compute Express Link (CXL), key-value stores and containers, controllers, composable infrastructure, computational storage, storage class memory, and AI/ML applications. Many sessions, including ones the NVM Express® industry organization sponsors, will offer the latest NVMe, NVMe/TCP, and NVMe-oF information.

FMS points the way to developing more powerful enterprise applications for the cloud, hyperscalers, high-performance computing, IoT, embedded systems, and vertical market segments such as automotive and industrial. Register for the event at https://flash-memory.omnievent.com/

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest event featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems.

