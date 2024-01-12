Flash Motors causes a sensation at CES 2024 in Vegas, giving away tens of thousands of dollars and a premium hyper scooter

The winners, Leander Beutner from Germany, and Giuseppe Cottone from Switzerland, both attendees of the CES 2024 exhibition in Las Vegas. They came to Flash Motoros' meeting room last night after being exposed to the raffle promotion organized by Flash Motoros with influential figures on social networks such as Bob Reese, Rob Ferretti, and more.

Leander from Germany couldn't contain his excitement and immediately called his sister in Germany to tell her that he won $5,000 tonight, not from gambling in the casino. Watch the exciting conversation.

Toby Olshanetsky, the President of the startup Flash Motoros, who conducted the raffle, said last night to the winners: "We raffled off ten thousand dollars in cash here today and were excited to delight two people who didn't expect this morning that by the end of the day, each of them would have $5,000 in their wallet. Tomorrow, the big raffle for a free premium hyper-scooter, valued at a thousand dollars, and more surprises for conference participants who will come today by 12:00 noon to the Flash Motoros meeting room at the Venice Hotel and register for the crazy raffle."

As just announced Flash Motors will be showcasing its new scooter at CES 2024.

A Chance to Join Network Stars in Winning a Premium Scooter

The Mega lottery will be on Friday, Jan 12, 2024. Please arrive by 12:00 PT to Flash motors meeting room. The raffle will be broadcast live on Flash Motors Facebook and Instagram page.

How to Enter the Sweepstakes:

Just by following these 2 simple steps, participants could have a chance to win a $10,000 Flash Motors Hyper scooter:

Like and follow Flash motors pages on Instagram Or Facebook

Share the GIVE AWAY post on our pages.

The Infinity X Hyper Scooter display at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9-12 at Venetian, Lvl 2 - Bellini 2006, with daily press conferences held in their meeting room from 11:00 to 12:00.

About Flash Motors

Flash Motors Corporation, established in 2016, swiftly emerged as a force in European technology, dedicated to transforming the electric transportation landscape. Organized into four dynamic divisions, each driving the company's ascent, Flash Motors stands committed to innovation and advanced technology. In the heart of speed and excitement lies our Racing Division, showcasing technological prowess in high-performance settings across Europe and the USA. Our cutting-edge technologies not only meet but exceed the demanding standards of the racing world, setting new benchmarks for reliability and performance.

For additional information, visit https://flashmotors.us/. To view Flash Motors' innovative controllers and our scooter site follow us on X or visit our official Instagram and Facebook channels.

