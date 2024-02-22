Flash News: OKG Technology Chairman Jeff Ren to Speak at Economist Impact's Technology for Change Asia Event in Hong Kong

News provided by

OKG Technology Holdings Limited

22 Feb, 2024, 03:30 ET

HONG KONG, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKG Technology Holdings Limited (OKG Tech, 1499.HK), a leading blockchain technology company offering cutting-edge on-chain data solutions through its product, OKLink, has issued updates for February 22, 2024.

OKG Technology Chairman Jeff Ren to Speak at the Economist Impact's Technology for Change Asia Event in Hong Kong

OKG Technology Holdings Limited (OKG Tech, 1499.HK), a leading blockchain technology company offering cutting-edge on-chain data solutions through its product, OKLink, today announced that its Chairman, Jeff Ren, will be speaking at the Economist Impact's fourth annual Technology for Change Asia event in Hong Kong. During the event, Jeff will join a panel of fellow esteemed speakers to discuss how Web3 innovations can be leveraged to create a more transparent, open and equal future.

The Economist Impact seeks to bring together policy research and insights, data visualisation, custom storytelling, events and media. The two-day event, which is chaired by The Economist's Deputy Editor, Tom Standage, will take place on February 27-28, 2024 at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. The event brings together top technology pioneers and business leaders across different fields to address a range of hot topics, such as digital and financial inequality, Web3, DeFi, crypto, artificial intelligence and many others.

Jeff will be speaking at the panel titled "Web3 innovation: data, cyber-security and decentralisation" on the first day of the event from 3:00 PM (HKT) to 3:30 PM (HKT).

For more details about the event, please visit: https://events.economist.com/technology-for-change-week/

About OKG Technology Holdings Limited 
OKG Technology Holdings Limited ("OKG Tech", 1499.HK) is a pioneering blockchain firm dedicated to advancing the research, development, and integration of blockchain technology. As a subsidiary, OKLink stands at the forefront of blockchain data solutions, specializing in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) and Supervisory Technology (SupTech). Our comprehensive suite of solutions encompasses Web3 explorers, on-chain risk assessment platforms, monitoring systems, and investigation tools, designed to empower businesses, law enforcement agencies, and regulators with unparalleled transparency and contribute to the positive development of the industry.

For more information, visit www.okg.com and www.oklink.com.

SOURCE OKG Technology Holdings Limited

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.