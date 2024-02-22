Flash News: OKG Technology Chairman Jeff Ren to Speak at Economist Impact's Technology for Change Asia Event in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKG Technology Holdings Limited (OKG Tech, 1499.HK), a leading blockchain technology company offering cutting-edge on-chain data solutions through its product, OKLink, has issued updates for February 22, 2024.

OKG Technology Chairman Jeff Ren to Speak at the Economist Impact's Technology for Change Asia Event in Hong Kong

OKG Technology Holdings Limited (OKG Tech, 1499.HK), a leading blockchain technology company offering cutting-edge on-chain data solutions through its product, OKLink, today announced that its Chairman, Jeff Ren, will be speaking at the Economist Impact's fourth annual Technology for Change Asia event in Hong Kong. During the event, Jeff will join a panel of fellow esteemed speakers to discuss how Web3 innovations can be leveraged to create a more transparent, open and equal future.

The Economist Impact seeks to bring together policy research and insights, data visualisation, custom storytelling, events and media. The two-day event, which is chaired by The Economist's Deputy Editor, Tom Standage, will take place on February 27-28, 2024 at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. The event brings together top technology pioneers and business leaders across different fields to address a range of hot topics, such as digital and financial inequality, Web3, DeFi, crypto, artificial intelligence and many others.

Jeff will be speaking at the panel titled "Web3 innovation: data, cyber-security and decentralisation" on the first day of the event from 3:00 PM (HKT) to 3:30 PM (HKT).

For more details about the event, please visit: https://events.economist.com/technology-for-change-week/

About OKG Technology Holdings Limited

OKG Technology Holdings Limited ("OKG Tech", 1499.HK) is a pioneering blockchain firm dedicated to advancing the research, development, and integration of blockchain technology. As a subsidiary, OKLink stands at the forefront of blockchain data solutions, specializing in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) and Supervisory Technology (SupTech). Our comprehensive suite of solutions encompasses Web3 explorers, on-chain risk assessment platforms, monitoring systems, and investigation tools, designed to empower businesses, law enforcement agencies, and regulators with unparalleled transparency and contribute to the positive development of the industry.

For more information, visit www.okg.com and www.oklink.com.

