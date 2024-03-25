Flash News: OKX Adds CELR and T Tokens to On-Chain Earn Product

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 25, 2024.

OKX Adds CELR and T Tokens to On-Chain Earn Product, Giving Users the Opportunity to Earn Real On-Chain Rewards

OKX has expanded its On-Chain Earn product today with the addition of Celer Network's CELR and TheTNetwork's T tokens to its On-Chain Earn product. This expansion allows OKX users to easily stake these tokens and earn real on-chain rewards directly from the respective networks.

OKX continues to expand its Earn product suite, which includes Staking, Savings, and DeFi, to offer users a comprehensive array of earning opportunities. With the addition of CELR and T to On-Chain Earn, OKX users now have even more flexibility and choice when it comes to earning rewards on their crypto assets.



