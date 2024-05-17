Flash News: OKX Adds Fusionist's ACE Token to On-Chain Earn Product

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 17, 2024.

OKX Adds Fusionist's ACE Token to On-Chain Earn Product

OKX today announced the addition of Fusionist's ACE token to its On-Chain Earn product. This new offering will be available for subscriptions beginning at 13:00 (UTC) on May 17, 2024.

The addition of ACE to On-chain Earn allows users to experience on-chain rewards with no subscription limits and simplified operational steps, leading to a more fluid user experience and real on-chain annualized earnings.

Eligible users who wish to stake ACE on On-Chain Earn can follow these instructions:

On web browsers: Visit the navigation bar and select Grow > Earn > On-chain Earn. Search for ACE and choose subscribe.

On the OKX app: Select Grow > Earn > On-chain Earn. Search for ACE and click on subscribe.

This addition reinforces OKX's commitment to partnering with verified third-party projects to ensure the security of users' assets. It also broadens OKX's diverse range of services, offering users more opportunities to optimize their assets' potential.

ACE is the token that fuels Fusionist, an independent Web3 game that offers three interconnected game modes for diverse players. Fusionist seeks to usher in a new era of gaming, blending key benefits of blockchain technology such as transparency, security, and ownership with improved game design.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX