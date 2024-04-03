Flash News: OKX Adds Kusama's KSM Token to On-Chain Earn Product

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 3, 2024.





OKX Adds Kusama's KSM Token to On-Chain Earn Product

OKX today announced the addition of Kusama's KSM token to its On-Chain Earn product. This new offering will be available from 11:00 AM (UTC) on April 3, 2024, providing users with a simple, hassle-free method to experience on-chain rewards.

Some of the benefits of using On-Chain Earn include:

No subscription limits

Simplified operational steps for a more fluid user experience

Real on-chain annualized earnings

Eligible users who wish to stake KSM on On-Chain Earn can follow these instructions:

On web browsers: Visit the navigation bar and select Grow > Earn > On-chain Earn. Search for KSM and choose subscribe.

On the OKX app: Select Grow > Earn > On-chain Earn. Search for KSM and click on subscribe.

OKX continues to partner with verified third-party projects to ensure the security of users' assets. The addition of KSM to On-Chain Earn expands OKX's diverse range of services, offering users even more opportunities to optimize their assets' potential.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX