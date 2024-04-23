Flash News: OKX Adds Safe Protocol's SAFE Token to its Spot Market, Expanding Trading Options

DUBAI, UAE, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 23, 2024.

OKX Adds Safe Protocol's SAFE Token to its Spot Market, Expanding Trading Options

OKX today announced that it will list the SAFE/USDT spot pair on April 23, once deposits for SAFE meet liquidity requirements. OKX enabled deposits for the SAFE token on April 22 at 3:00 PM (UTC).

SAFE is the token that fuels Safe, an innovative on-chain asset custody protocol that currently secures over US$100 billion in assets. Safe's primary mission is to expedite the transition to smart accounts. It achieves this through the development and promotion of open-source technologies and initiatives that support the ecosystem, emphasizing the advantages of smart accounts to both users and developers.

Further details on the SAFE token are as follows:

Ticker: SAFE

Contract Address: 0x5aFE3855358E112B5647B952709E6165e1c1eEEe

Maximum Supply: 1,000,000,000 (1 billion)

Initial circulating supply: 427,000,000

Token format: Native ERC20

Sector: Smart Wallets, Smart Accounts Infrastructure, Account Abstraction

On-chain data: Safe Token Dune Dashboard

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX