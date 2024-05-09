Flash News: OKX Adjusts Components for Several Indices

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 9, 2024.

OKX Adjusts Components for Several Indices

OKX has adjusted the components for several indices to improve market liquidity and index stability. The adjustments took place at 10:00 am - 12:00 am UTC on May 9, 2024. The adjusted index prices were calculated by weighting the prices of the new components according to their updated weights.

The adjustments will impact the BTC/USD, ETH/USD, LTC-USD, and XRP-USD indices. OKX calculates the index price by weighting the prices of components based on their respective weights. This method ensures a more accurate representation of the market price on a global scale.

Further details are available here.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only; for further information, please refer to OKX's disclaimer.

SOURCE OKX