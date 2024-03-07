Flash News: OKX and SignalPlus Launch Trading Competition with 200,000 USDT Prize Pool

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 6, 2024.

OKX and SignalPlus Launch Trading Competition with 200,000 USDT Prize Pool

OKX and SignalPlus, an industry-leading virtual asset trading infrastructure provider, today announced the launch of a trading competition featuring a prize pool worth 200,000 USDT and daily prize incentives worth up to 4,350 USDT.

The trading competition is open to all eligible OKX users, whether they are logging in or creating a new OKX account via the SignalPlus platform. Prizes will be awarded to both individuals and groups of traders according to their ranking on the competition leaderboard. This ranking is determined by their overall trading volume across options, futures and spot trades.

The competition comprises both team and individual events:

Team rankings are determined by the count of qualified participants meeting the criteria for each team, with the ultimate ranking established by the number of participants within each prize pool.

Individual participants, on the other hand, will receive prizes based on trading volume achieved during the competition duration. It's important to note that at least five days of trading are required for individual participants.

In addition to the main competition, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy additional benefits, such as a 'First Binding Bonus' and 'First Trade Prize'. A 10 USDT rebate will be offered to those who bind their OKX account to SignalPlus via API for the first time, while OKX users will earn a 50 USDT rebate when they complete their first option trade on SignalPlus. To join the competition, visit t.signalplus.com.

This competition marks an expansion of the continued partnership between OKX and SignalPlus. On February 7, 2024, OKX and SignalPlus announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to integrate SignalPlus' full suite of trading tools into OKX's trading platform, aiming to provide OKX users with an unmatched trading experience.

