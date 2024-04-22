Flash News: OKX Announces Adjustment of Minimum Order Quantities for Several Futures

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 22, 2024.

OKX Announces Adjustment of Minimum Order Quantities for Several Futures

OKX is set to improve the trading experience and reduce costs for traders by adjusting the minimum order quantities for some perpetual and expiry futures. This update is scheduled for 6:00 AM - 8:00 AM (UTC) on April 25, 2024.

The adjustments will be applied to both step size and minimum order quantity. Notably, for the perpetual and expiry futures of the BTC/USDT trading pair, the minimum order quantity and step size will be reduced from 1 to 0.1 contracts.

During the adjustment period, all trading activities, including order placement, fund transfers and leverage adjustments, will remain unaffected.

