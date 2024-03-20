Flash News: OKX Announces Adjustment of Position Tiers for Various Futures

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 20, 2024.

OKX Announces Adjustment of Position Tiers for Various Futures

OKX today announced that it will be making adjustments to the position tiers of several futures to improve market liquidity and mitigate risks. The adjustments will take place between 8:00 am – 10:00 am (UTC) on March 21, 2024.

The futures contracts that will be affected include BTCUSD Expiry, BTCUSDT Expiry, ETHUSD Expiry, ETHUSDT Expiry, EOSUSD Expiry, EOSUSDT Expiry, ETCUSD Expiry, ETCUSDT Expiry, LTCUSD Expiry, LTCUSDT Expiry, XRPUSD Expiry, and XRPUSDT Expiry.

These adjustments are a part of OKX's ongoing commitment to providing a fair and transparent trading environment for its users. Further details on the specific adjustments are available here.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only; for further information, please refer to OKX's disclaimer.

SOURCE OKX