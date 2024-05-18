Flash News: OKX Announces Adjustment to Tick Sizes for Select Spot Trading Pairs

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 18, 2024.

OKX Announces Adjustment to Tick Sizes for Select Spot Trading Pairs

In a move to enhance market liquidity and optimize user trading experience, OKX is set to adjust the tick sizes of certain spot and margin trading pairs.

The planned adjustment is scheduled for 7:00 am9:00 am (UTC) on May 20, 2024. This change will be applicable to both spot and margin markets if the trading pair is available for both.

A few of the affected trading pairs include AEVO/USDT, APM/USDT, AR/USDC, AVAX/EUR, and BTC/DAI among others. It is important to note that trading activities for these pairs will continue uninterrupted during the tick size adjustments.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

