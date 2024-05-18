Flash News: OKX Announces Adjustment to Tick Sizes for Select Spot Trading Pairs

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 18, 2024.

OKX Announces Adjustment to Tick Sizes for Select Spot Trading Pairs

In a move to enhance market liquidity and optimize user trading experience, OKX is set to adjust the tick sizes of certain spot and margin trading pairs.

The planned adjustment is scheduled for 7:00 am – 9:00 am (UTC) on May 20, 2024. This change will be applicable to both spot and margin markets if the trading pair is available for both.

A few of the affected trading pairs include AEVO/USDT, APM/USDT, AR/USDC, AVAX/EUR, and BTC/DAI among others. It is important to note that trading activities for these pairs will continue uninterrupted during the tick size adjustments.

