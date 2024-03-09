Flash News: OKX Announces Adjustments to Tick Size of Certain Spot and Margin Pairs

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 9, 2024.

OKX Announces Adjustments to Tick Size of Certain Spot and Margin Pairs

In an effort to increase market liquidity and improve trading experience, OKX has announced an update regarding adjustments to the tick sizes of certain spot and margin pairs.

These adjustments will be implemented starting from 6:00 am - 8:00 am UTC on March 12, 2024. The specific adjustment details reveal changes in the tick size for various trading pairs.

OKX has provided guidelines on how orders and positions will be handled during the tick size adjustment. Depending on whether the tick size is adjusted to fewer or more decimal places, different protocols will be followed for open orders.

