Flash News: OKX Announces Headline Speakers for Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024

HONG KONG, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 1, 2024.

OKX Announces Headline Speakers for Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024

OKX today announced its headline speakers for the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024, which will take place on April 6-9 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, covering important topics such as Web3 infrastructure, application and innovation, ecosystem development, data, security and virtual assets.

As the Title Sponsor this year, OKX will see its President Hong Fang OKX Hong Kong's Executive Director Frank Zhang speaking and sharing industry insights at the event. Details of their sessions are as follows:

President of the OKX Group, Hong Fang , will deliver a Mainstage keynote regarding 'Responsible Innovation' on the morning of April 6 , Saturday.

, will deliver a Mainstage keynote regarding 'Responsible Innovation' on the morning of , Saturday. OKX Hong Kong's Executive Director, Frank Zhang , will speak at a Mainstage panel regarding 'Real-World Asset (RWA)' in the afternoon of April 6 , Saturday.

OKX will also organize an exclusive side-event "OKX Web3 Night" on the first day of Hong Kong Web3 Festival, bringing the community together and celebrating the achievements of the industry.

Those who are interested in participating in the Hong Kong Web3 Festival can purchase a 'Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024 NFT Pass' via OKX Wallet to enjoy exclusive gifts and benefits.

ENDS



About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX