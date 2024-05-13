Flash News: OKX Announces Listing of Coin-Margined Perpetual Futures Contract for Optimism (OP) Token

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 13, 2024.

OKX Announces Listing of Coin-Margined Perpetual Futures Contract for Optimism (OP) Token

OKX today announced the listing of a coin-margined perpetual futures contract for the Optimism (OP) token. The new perpetual futures listing began trading at 8:30 am UTC on May 13, 2024, enabling users to long or short OP with up to 20x leverage.

This addition reflects OKX's commitment to providing a diverse range of trading options for its users. The addition of OP coin-margined perpetual futures will bring more depth and opportunities to the trading platform.

OP is the token that powers Optimism, a fast, stable and scalable Layer 2 solution built by Ethereum developers, for Ethereum developers.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

