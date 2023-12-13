Flash News: OKX Announces Math Wallet's Integration with X1 Network

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 13, 2023.

OKX Announces Math Wallet's Integration with X1 Network

OKX today announced that Math Wallet, a multi-chain Web3 wallet, has integrated support for the testnet version of X1, a cutting-edge, Ethereum-based Zero Knowledge (ZK) Layer 2 network. X1 is a highly performant and secure network, leveraging the robust capabilities of the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK).

The integration of X1's testnet with Math Wallet introduces another application for the X1 network and further expands its ecosystem. At present, there are over 50 projects deployed on the X1 testnet, and more will be included in the upcoming months.

Math Wallet is a leading multi-chain wallet, featuring a diverse range of supported blockchains and backed by top-tier investors. Further information on Math Wallet can be found here.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

  • OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.
  • DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.
  • NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.
  • Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

