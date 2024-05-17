Flash News: OKX Announces Partnership with EigenLayer Protocol as One of its Operators

DUBAI, UAE, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 17, 2024.

OKX Announces Partnership with EigenLayer Protocol as One of its Operators

OKX is thrilled to announce its new role as an 'Operator' for EigenLayer, a protocol built on Ethereum that introduces restaking. As an Operator, OKX plays a crucial role in validating transactions and maintaining the security and integrity of the EigenLayer network.



With its new Operator role, OKX invites eligible users to delegate their ETH or liquid staking token (LST) to the OKX operator here. By doing so, users are actively participating in securing the EigenLayer network while potentially earning rewards.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX