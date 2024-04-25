Flash News: OKX Announces Support for GF Token Migration to ZENT

DUBAI, UAE, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 25, 2024.

OKX Announces Support for GF Token Migration to ZENT

OKX today announced its support for the upcoming GuildFi (GF) token migration to ZENT. The migration will occur at a ratio of 1:10, according to GuildFi's official plan.

Key dates for the migration process are as follows:

All pending GF token orders will be canceled, and the GF/USDT spot trading pair will be delisted at 8:00 am UTC on April 26, 2024 . GF transfers, deposits, and withdrawals will be suspended at 10:00 am UTC on April 26, 2024 . An account snapshot and the subsequent token migration will commence at 4:00 pm UTC on April 26, 2024 .

The snapshot will occur in both OKX funding and trading accounts. Following the token migration, the newly minted ZENT tokens will be eligible for deposits, withdrawals, and spot trading. The specific opening time for these services will be announced separately.

Please note the following:

At the time of the snapshot, any GF tokens that are being withdrawn or not deposited successfully will not be included in the migration. For GF tokens held in sub-accounts, once the migration is complete, the new ZENT tokens will be sent to the main account. GF holdings under 1 token (excluding open orders) will not be included in the migration.

Further details are available here.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

