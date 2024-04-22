Flash News: OKX Announces Support for USDT Deposits and Withdrawals on The Open Network (TON)

DUBAI, UAE, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 22, 2024.

OKX Announces Support for USDT Deposits and Withdrawals on The Open Network (TON)

OKX is pleased to announce that it now supports USDT deposits and withdrawals on The Open Network (TON) in order to meet users' demand for trading.

Support for USDT_TON deposits were enabled at 16:00 PM (UTC) on April 19, 2024, followed by USDT_TON withdrawals, which were enabled at 16:30 PM (UTC) on the same day.

TON, which stands for 'The Open Network,' is a community-driven blockchain project designed to facilitate fast transactions and support a wide range of decentralized applications (dApps). The project was initially established by the company that developed the popular encrypted messaging application, Telegram.

