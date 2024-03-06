Flash News: OKX Announces Title Sponsorship of Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024 and Launches Exclusive NFT Pass

HONG KONG, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 6, 2024.

OKX Announces Title Sponsorship of Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024 and Launches Exclusive NFT Pass

OKX today announced its Title Sponsorship of Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024 and the launch of exclusive NFT tickets for the event. Users who purchase the 'Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024 NFT Pass' via OKX Wallet will enjoy a 12% discount, exclusive gifts and other benefits.

OKX also sponsored the first edition of the Hong Kong Web3 Festival last year, which was attended by 50,000 participants and over 300 distinguished speakers. This year's Hong Kong Web3 Festival will take place from April 6-9 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, covering a wide range of topics including Web3 infrastructure, application and innovation, ecosystem development, data, security and virtual assets.

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024 will gather experts, academia, project and industry leaders, as well as government officials to discuss the latest trends and breakthroughs in Web3 and set the agenda for future growth. OKX President Hong Fang will be one of the headline speakers at the event, delivering a keynote speech.

Further details on the 'Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024 NFT Pass' can be found here.

