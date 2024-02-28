Flash News: OKX Bridge Enhances DEX Trading Experience With New Feature, Enabling Users to Filter Their DEX Experience

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 28, 2024.

OKX Bridge Enhances DEX Trading Experience With New Feature, Enabling Users to Filter Their DEX Experience

OKX Bridge, a leading cross-chain bridging solution, has added a new feature that allows users to customize their DEX experience according to their specific needs. This means OKX DEX users now have the ability to filter their trades based on intent. For instance, users can choose to use the 'Swap' function to exchange one asset for another on the same chain. Alternatively, they can use the 'Bridge' function for cross-chain transfers, such as switching ETH for ARB.

OKX Bridge continues to lead the way in making token movement across 20+ blockchains easier, faster and more secure. By continuously refining its cross-bridge platform, OKX ensures it remains the go-to choice for crypto natives seeking to bridge tokens across chains for trading, paying for gas fees, or interacting with Web3 projects and protocols.

OKX Bridge stands out as the go-to cross-chain bridging solution due to its advanced features designed to optimize user experience and security. Its smart routing feature suggests the optimal transaction path based on speed and cost, significantly reducing the time users spend researching and comparing prices across different offers. In addition, OKX's proprietary technology provides best-in-class security by detecting unfavorable trading prices and counterfeit tokens. It also safeguards users from maximal extraction value (MEV) attacks, further solidifying its position as a robust and reliable bridging solution.

More details on cross-chain bridges and OKX Bridge are available here.

Note: Not all products are available in all regions.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

