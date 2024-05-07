Flash News: OKX Celebrates Lando Norris' First Win for McLaren F1 Team at Miami Grand Prix

MIAMI, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 7, 2024.

OKX Celebrates Lando Norris' First Win for McLaren F1 Team at Miami Grand Prix

OKX today celebrated the first career win of Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team driver, at the Miami Grand Prix on May 5. During the race, OKX branding was prominently displayed on Norris' helmet, team kit and McLaren's 2024 race car.

As Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team, OKX's multi-year partnership with McLaren has introduced Web3-powered interactive fanzones and events, among other initiatives. In addition, as part of the expansion of OKX's partnership with the team, the 2024 season saw the unveiling of McLaren's 2024 race car featuring the OKX logo on its rear wing and OKX branded side pods, which took inspiration from the OKX-McLaren jointly designed "Stealth Mode" livery revealed in September 2023.

Norris' win at the Miami Grand Prix marks a new chapter in the history of McLaren Formula One and its partnership with OKX, which aims to bring fans and enthusiasts closer to the intersection of technology, innovation and speed.

