Flash News: OKX Celebrates Manchester City's Historic Fourth Consecutive Premier League Title Win

MANCHESTER, England, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 20, 2024.

OKX Celebrates Manchester City's Historic Fourth Consecutive Premier League Title Win

As the Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City, OKX is thrilled to celebrate the football club's historic accomplishment of securing four consecutive Premier League titles. The crowning match took place on Sunday, May 19, at the iconic Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City secured a 3-1 victory over West Ham United.



This marks the first time in history that a team have won the English Premier League in four consecutive seasons. Pep Guardiola's team achieved this feat by adding the 2023/24 crown to their victories in 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23.



OKX's core values include trusting teammates, continuous innovation and a will to win. These values are also strongly exemplified by the Manchester City team. OKX extends its heartfelt congratulations to the team, the coaching staff and all the fans worldwide.

OKX's partnership with Manchester City began in March 2022, then expanded in July 2022 when OKX became the Club's Official Training Kit Partner for the 2022/23 season. In June 2023, OKX was named the Club's Official Sleeve Partner in a new multi-year agreement. Last year, the partnership helped introduce the brand to millions of football fans around the world through innovative Web3 experiences like the OKX Collective, through which fans got up-close-and-personal with Manchester City players including Jack Grealish. Earlier this year, OKX launched its 'my fabric' campaign, which delves into the personal journey of OKX ambassadors like Manchester City player Jack Grealish and Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX