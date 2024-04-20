Flash News: OKX DeFi and Ethena Launch USDe Bonus Event Partnership

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced an exciting partnership between its OKX Wallet and Ethena, an Ethereum-based synthetic dollar protocol, to launch the Ethena USDe Bonus Event.

Ethena offers an innovative crypto-native solution for financial transactions independent of traditional banking. Its "Internet Bond" provides users worldwide with an accessible, secure dollar-denominated savings instrument.

During the Ethena USDe Bonus Event, OKX Wallet users who stake USDe on Ethena can earn significant rewards:

Staking USDe provides a 2.4x Sats boost (equivalent to a 20% increase)

Locking USDe directly on Ethena while connected to the OKX Wallet earns a 24x Sats boost (also a 20% increase)

Rewards will be updated daily on the Ethena platform

OKX's collaboration with Ethena offers OKX wallet users enhanced earning opportunities and seamless integration with Ethena's cutting-edge protocol and underscores its commitment to providing innovative financial tools that maximize earning potential in the rapidly evolving Web3 ecosystem.

To participate in the Ethena USDe Bonus Event, visit the OKX Wallet DeFi platform: https://www.okx.com/web3/campaigns/defi-ethena

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

