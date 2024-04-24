Flash News: OKX DeFi Launches 'zkSwap Bonus Event' Offering Users the Opportunity to Earn a Bonus APR

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 24, 2024.

OKX DeFi Launches 'zkSwap Bonus Event' Offering Users the Opportunity to Earn a Bonus APR

OKX DeFi today launched a 'zkSwap Bonus Event.' This event is set to reward eligible users who deposit ETH-USDC or ZK-ETH LP tokens into their respective zkSwap farms via OKX DeFi with a bonus Annual Percentage Rate (APR) in the form of ZF tokens, in addition to any base APR.



The zkSwap Bonus Event will run for a period of one month, starting from April 24, 2024. The yield boost comes with a bonus APR for the ETH-USDC LP farm and the ZF-ETH LP farm.

zkSwap, a top DEX and the first swap-to-earn DeFi platform on zkSync, is pioneering a unique incentive model that rewards both liquidity providers and traders. It aims to create an innovative ecosystem that values any contribution to the project and prioritizes user-centric features.



OKX DeFi is a powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.



Note: Not all products are available in all regions. OKX reserves the right to determine and amend the rules of the campaign at any time without further notice, including but not limited to canceling, extending, or terminating this campaign, modifying the eligibility conditions for users participating in the campaign, and adjusting the campaign and reward rules. For the campaign's full terms and conditions, click here.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

