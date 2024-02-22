Flash News: OKX DeFi Platform Launches 'Radpie x Radiant Bonus Event' Featuring Up to a 9.6% APR in ARB Tokens

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 22, 2024.

OKX DeFi Platform Launches 'Radpie x Radiant Bonus Event' Featuring Up to a 9.6% APR in ARB Tokens

OKX today launched its 'Radpie x Radiant Bonus Event,' giving eligible users who stake Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) on OKX DeFi the opportunity to earn an additional APR of up to 9.6% in ARB, on top of any base APR. OKX DeFi is a powerful Web3 yield aggregator platform that supports earning and staking via multiple protocols across various blockchains.

The 'Radpie x Radiant Bonus Event' begins today and is co-hosted by Radpie and Radiant, two prominent protocols in the DeFi space. The event aims to give Bitcoin holders the opportunity to maximize their yield on the OKX DeFi platform without any lock-ups.

To participate in the campaign, eligible users simply need to:

Visit the 'Radpie x Radiant Bonus Event' page Stake WBTC for the potential to earn rewards

Note: Not all products are available in all regions. OKX reserves the right to determine and amend the rules of the campaign at any time without further notice, including but not limited to canceling, extending, or terminating this campaign, modifying the eligibility conditions for users participating in the campaign, and adjusting the campaign and reward rules. For the campaign's full terms and conditions, click here .

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

