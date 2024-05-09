Flash News: OKX DeFi to Offer an Enhanced APR of Up to 3% to Swell L2 Depositors

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 9, 2024.

OKX DeFi to Offer an Enhanced APR of Up to 3% to Swell L2 Depositors

OKX Web3 has partnered with liquid restaking (LRT) protocol Swell to enable eligible users to deposit swETH, rswETH and other supported assets into the Swell L2's pre-launch through OKX DeFi for the opportunity to receive rewards. OKX DeFi is a powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX DeFi users who deposit supported assets into Swell's L2 pre-launch will have the opportunity to receive various rewards, including an enhanced APR of up to 3% (in addition to any base APR), a Swell L2 mainnet launch airdrop, bonus Swell L2 airdrops from ecosystem projects until June 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM (UTC). APR rewards will be distributed in the form of rswETH.

Swell is a non-custodial staking protocol with a mission to deliver the world's best liquid staking and restaking experience, simplify access to DeFi, while securing the future of Ethereum and restaking services.

