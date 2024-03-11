Flash News: OKX DEX API Integrated By NovaX, a Move-to-Earn Fitness App

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 11, 2024.

OKX DEX API Integrated By NovaX, a Move-to-Earn Fitness App

NovaX, a move-to-earn fitness application, has successfully integrated the OKX DEX API. This integration signifies a significant step forward in the quest to redefine fitness through the power of blockchain technology.

NovaX users can now enjoy an elevated fitness experience, delivering lower slippage, optimal quotations and improved liquidity during their move-to-earn activities. This collaboration reinforces NovaX's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology, social engagement and blockchain innovation into fitness.

NovaX is renowned for transforming the fitness landscape by merging state-of-the-art technology, social interaction and ground-breaking blockchain advancements. The integration of OKX DEX's API into NovaX's platform underscores a shared commitment to user experience, as it allows fitness enthusiasts to enjoy seamless trading, enhanced liquidity and optimal prices while working towards their wellness goals.

This comes following OKX's recent announcement that it has become the first major industry player to fully integrate Uniswap Labs' trading APIs into its offerings, including the launch of the 'Snap' trading mode feature on OKX DEX to aggregate Uniswap's industry-leading liquidity.

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX