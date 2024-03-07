Flash News: OKX DEX API Integrated by SaitaSwap, a Multi-Chain Swap Platform

SINGAPORE, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 6, 2024.

OKX DEX API Integrated by SaitaSwap, a Multi-Chain Swap Platform

SaitaSwap, a decentralized multi-chain swap platform, has accomplished the successful integration of the OKX DEX API into its platform. This key integration enhances the trading capabilities of SaitaSwap, providing increased liquidity and optimal prices to its users.

With the integration of the OKX DEX API, SaitaSwap users can now access a diverse range of cryptocurrencies and execute trades with ease. The integration leverages OKX DEX's X Routing smart routing algorithm, which identifies the best trading route across more than 400 DEXs, taking into account prices, slippage and network fees in multi-chain and cross-chain scenarios. This integration underscores SaitaSwap's commitment to providing the best trading experience in the DeFi space.



SaitaSwap is a cutting-edge decentralized multi-chain swap platform tailored for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. It offers secure token trading functionalities and operates across various blockchain networks, with dedicated support for tokens on the ERC-20 and BSC-20 chains. Additionally, SaitaSwap offers a unique cross-chain swap feature, enabling users to seamlessly exchange tokens and assets among any EVM-compatible blockchains.

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

ENDS

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX