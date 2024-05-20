Flash News: OKX DEX Incorporates ChangeNOW's Cross-Chain Bridges: Empowering the OKX Web3 Community with Simplified Cross-Chain Interactions

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 20, 2024.

OKX DEX Incorporates ChangeNOW's Cross-Chain Bridges: Empowering the OKX Web3 Community with Simplified Cross-Chain Interactions

OKX today announced that its DEX aggregator has successfully integrated ChangeNOW's cross-chain bridges, which allow for the seamless transfer of digital assets from one blockchain to another. This strategic integration allows OKX to expand its offerings and enables seamless transactions across 11 networks.



ChangeNOW's cross-chain bridges provide a vital service in the blockchain landscape, facilitating efficient and secure transfers between different blockchain networks. This integration provides additional flexibility and options for transactions on OKX DEX.



ChangeNOW is a non-custodial service created for simple and fast cryptocurrency exchange, with the aim to provide maximum safety, simplicity and convenience.



