Flash News: OKX DEX Launches ZK Token Trading Campaign with a 9,000 ZK Token Prize Pool

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 19, 2024.

OKX DEX Launches ZK Token Trading Campaign with a 9,000 ZK Token Prize Pool

OKX today launched a new trading campaign on its DEX aggregator, giving eligible users who trade Polyhedra Network's ZK tokens the opportunity to claim a share of a 9,000 ZK token prize pool. The campaign begins on March 19 at 6:00 PM (UTC+8) and ends on April 9 at 6:00 PM (UTC+8).

Users must trade ZK tokens worth more than US$100 on OKX DEX to be eligible for the campaign's rewards. Further details on how to participate in the campaign can be found here.

Polyhedra Network offers cross-chain solutions for both Layer 1s and Layer 2s through the use of zkBridge. This utilizes zero-knowledge proof to securely verify state transitions between chains without the need for trust. zkBridge technology not only ensures robust security without external assumptions, but also lowers the costs of on-chain verification.

Note: Not all products are available in all regions. OKX reserves the right to determine and amend the rules of the campaign at any time without further notice, including but not limited to canceling, extending, or terminating this campaign, modifying the eligibility conditions for users participating in the campaign, and adjusting the campaign and reward rules. For the campaign's full terms and conditions, click here .

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

