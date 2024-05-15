Flash News: OKX DEX Lists Coq Inu

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 15, 2024.

OKX has added Coq Inu (COQ) to its DEX aggregator. Coq Inu, a meme coin launched on the Avalanche blockchain in December 2023, has quickly gained attention in the cryptocurrency space.

Coq Inu stands out in the world of cryptocurrencies as a meme coin that emphasizes community spirit and humor. It diverges from traditional cryptocurrencies by eschewing a predetermined roadmap, team structure, or the expectation of financial returns. The token boasts a total supply of 69.420 trillion tokens, with no presale or fixed allocations, ensuring equal opportunities for all participants.

OKX DEX, a multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator, supports over 400 DEXs and approximately 20 bridges. With more than 200,000 coins and over 20 blockchains supported, the addition of Coq Inu further expands the trading options available to cryptocurrency enthusiasts on the platform.

By listing on OKX DEX, Coq Inu gains exposure to a wider audience, allowing users to trade the meme coin at optimal prices, with low slippage and low gas fees. This listing marks another milestone in Coq Inu's journey to establish itself as one of the leading meme coins of 2024.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

: A multi-chain, cross-chain exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

