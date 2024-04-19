Flash News: OKX Earn Gives Users Who Stake SUI the Opportunity to Claim a Share of 10,000 SUI Tokens

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 19, 2024.

OKX Earn Gives Users Who Stake SUI the Opportunity to Claim a Share of 10,000 SUI Tokens

OKX Earn is offering eligible users the opportunity to claim a share of 10,000 SUI tokens by staking SUI during the campaign period, starting on April 19 and ending on April 26 at 6:00 AM (UTC). In addition to the opportunity to claim a share of a 10,000 SUI prize pool, users who stake SUI have the opportunity to earn APR rewards by increasing liquidity and securing the Sui network.

Sui is a Layer 1 blockchain meticulously crafted to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater for the next billion users in Web3. Sui is not only horizontally scalable but also supports a wide range of dApp development with unrivaled speed and low costs. With high throughput, instant settlement speeds, rich on-chain assets and user-friendly Web3 experiences, Sui brings users a general-purpose blockchain.

OKX Earn is a platform that offers users the opportunity to generate returns on their crypto assets through a variety of solutions, such as Simple Earn and On-Chain Earn. This announcement follows the addition of Casper network's CSPR token to OKX's On-Chain Earn product.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

