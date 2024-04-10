Flash News: OKX Expands Offerings with 21 New USDC Spot Trading Pairs

DUBAI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 10, 2024.

OKX Expands Offerings with 21 New USDC Spot Trading Pairs

OKX is set to expand its offerings with the addition of 21 new USDC spot trading pairs. The addition of these pairs is scheduled to take place between 2:30 am and 4:00 am UTC on April 11, 2024.



The newly introduced trading pairs include ACE/USDC, AGIX/USDC, AUCTION/USDC, CETUS/USDC, CFX/USDC, CTXC/USDC, GLM/USDC, IOTA/USDC, KDA/USDC, MAGIC/USDC, METIS/USDC, NEO/USDC, OM/USDC, ORDI/USDC, RON/USDC, RVN/USDC, STRK/USDC, SWEAT/USDC, VELO/USDC, VENOM/USDC and WAXP/USDC.



This move is part of OKX's commitment to support the growth of the USDC ecosystem and meet the diverse trading needs of its users. The addition of these new spot pairs will provide traders with a wider selection of assets to trade against USDC.

