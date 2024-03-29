Flash News: OKX Expands On-Chain Earn Product with the Addition of ZIL and EGLD

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 29, 2024.

OKX Expands On-Chain Earn Product with the Addition of ZIL and EGLD

OKX has announced the launch of ZIL and EGLD subscriptions on its On-Chain Earn product. These new additions will be available from 11:00 am (UTC) on March 28, 2024, offering users a hassle-free way to experience on-chain rewards.

Some of the benefits of using On-Chain Earn include:

No subscription limits

Simplified operational steps for a more fluid user experience

Real on-chain annualized earnings

To stake ZIL or EGLD on On-chain Earn, users can go to the 'Grow' section on the OKX website or app. By searching for ZIL or EGLD and opting to subscribe, users can start earning on-chain rewards.

OKX only partners with verified third-party projects to safeguard users' assets. These additions to On-Chain Earn broadens OKX's range of services and offers users more chances to optimize their assets' potential.

